Shake ‘N’ Frappe forced to close indefinitely after Fitzroy’s fire 

Shake ‘N’ Frappe, on Derry’s Carlisle Road, has suffered extensive smoke damage from the Fire below in Fitrzoy’s Bistro.

All of their stock is ruined and the smoke damage is so severe, they are facing electrical and structural issues.

Gary and his wife Rachael who own the store have three young kids and say this couldn’t have come at a worse time in the run up to Christmas.

The couple said: “As a young family with three kids, on the mouth of Christmas, we're devastated and in a bit of shock at the minute.

“Equally so for Fitzroy’s Bistro and Get Fed Foods and our own staff who, for all this, couldn't have come at a worse time.

"We're extremely thankful, however, no one was hurt and fingers crossed we'll get through this and get opened in the new year, if not before.”

Rachael added: “You don’t want this at any time of year but definitely not right before Christmas.

“I feel so bad for our staff who have been so understanding about everything and are ready to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in to get the shop back up and running. We’ll get there, we just have to keep our heads up.”

The fire, which started in Fitzroy’s, was directly below the couple’s shop with the fire starting below the ice cream machine in the store.

In a video showing the damage to the shop, Gary added: “The smoke has covered virtually everything. The floor which was off-white is now pure black. Even the ice is black and the smell from it is horrendous.

“Our sweets and chocolates are destroyed and all our packaging is destroyed. It is worse than we originally thought. We have electrical damage, there is no power at the minute.

"The floor needs to get lifted and replaced with possible structural integrity issues above where the fire started.

“Everything has to get stripped out of the store, repainted and a new floor put in. We’re just speechless.”

