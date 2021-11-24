Fire at Derry restaurant Link 48 

A fire broke out yesterday evening at Link 48 Bar and Restaurant on Alder Road at Foyle Golf Centre.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to an incident at Foyle Golf Centre around 4.12pm where a fire was reported at the restaurant.

Seven appliances attended, three from Strabane, two from the Northland Road and one each from Crescent Link and Limavady. An aerial appliance attended the scene.

NIFRS group commander, Johnathan Tate, said it appeared the incident was an "accidental fire caused by a chip pan."

He added: “There is significant damage to the roof and there is quite a bit of smoke damage inside.”

Fire crews attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by 6.04pm.

The fire follows a blaze which caused intense damage at Fitzroy’s restaurant in Derry city centre on Monday.

A member of staff at Link 48, Roisin Fitzpatrick, posted: “What an awful experience we had today.

“My heart broke watching the two boys stand outside their building and watch it burn.

“If it wasn’t for the staff’s quick reactions when the fire started, the fire could have been a lot worse.

“Everyone got out safe and it’s now clean up time. Link 48 will bounce back.”







