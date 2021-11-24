Translink operating late ‘Nightmover’ services over Christmas period
Translink is offering additional late evening Friday and Saturday ‘Nightmover’ services to encourage people to choose the bus and train over the forthcoming Christmas period.
Nightmovers will operate from Friday November 26 to Saturday December 18.
Foyle Metro services will run Every Friday and Saturday with 10pm, 11pm and Midnight departures from Foyle Street, Derry.
Standard tickets will be accepted or a £2.50 fare will be payable to the driver.
The additional routes and service numbers are as follows:
Service 7992- Cityside Route 1- Foyle Street, Creggan, Springtown Road, Woodbrook, Earhart, Culmore Road
Service 7993- Cityside Route 2- Foyle Street, Carnhill, Slievemore, Shantallow, Culmore
Service 7994- Waterside Route 1- Foyle Street, Limavady Road, Crescent Link, Irish Street, Newbuildings
Service 7995- Waterside Route 2- Foyle Street, Curryneirin, Ivy Mead, Gobnascale, Strathfoyle
There will also be additional railway services from Derry Railway station.
The late night Christmas services have been added as part of the 'Let’s Go Safely Together’ campaign.
Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "Any measure that actively discourages careless driving on our roads is to be warmly welcomed."
