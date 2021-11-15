Search

15/11/2021

Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme announces latest recipient, Flynn Burke

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The family of Patricia Hughes have announced the latest recipient of a Bursary Scheme established in her memory. 

 
In a social media post, the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme announced: “We are delighted to introduce Flynn Burke as the latest recipient of the Bursary Scheme.

"Flynn is a Psychology student at Queen’s University, Belfast. We were highly impressed by Flynn’s commitment to his studies, his family and his community.” 


The bursary scheme was established in 2018 in memory of Patricia Hughes, a well-known teacher at St. Columb’s College.

  
Highlighting the significance of the bursary scheme, Patricia’s sister, Mary Delargy, said: “After Patricia’s death in 2016, we wanted to do something positive to continue her work as a pastoral leader in St. Columb’s. 

 
“Patricia was an extremely dedicated teacher and always went above and beyond for all of her students. In 2018 we established the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme.  


“The bursary provides £4000 each year for a pupil from a low-income family to support them through their time at university.”

 
“Flynn is a fantastic ambassador for the Bursary Scheme. Flynn has already done a substantial amount of voluntary work to support his community and we were immediately struck by his commitment to the values of the bursary scheme. We are looking forward to working with Flynn over the coming months and years. 


“We are so appreciative to the Bursary Committee and the wider school community for sustaining the bursary over the past few years.  


“Family, friends as well as former staff and pupils have contributed significantly to the bursary and, in doing so, kept Patricia’s memory alive. We know she would be deeply proud of the work being done in her name.” 


Pádraig Delargy, Patricia’s nephew, outlined the success of the bursary to date: “Since 2018 there have been five recipients of the Bursary scheme.

 
“Having finished university myself in 2018, I know first-hand the economic pressures of third level education. The Bursary offers a chance to alleviate some of that burden and recognises the outstanding contributions the boys have made to their school and wider community.” 


Two of the pupils who have benefitted from the bursary, Odhrán McGlinchey and Billy Quigley, recently took part in a video describing Ms Hughes and how the bursary has helped them. 


Odhrán said: “It takes the stress off the bills - if it wasn’t for the Bursary, I don’t know what I would do.” 


Remembering Ms Hughes, Billy said: “My first thought is she always had a happy aura around her. That made her really approachable. There were a few times when I was struggling and I came to Miss Hughes and she was always willing to lend a hand.”  

