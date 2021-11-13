Search

13/11/2021

Six-year-old, Ava, donates 12 inches of hair in charity fundraiser  

Six-year-old, Ava, donates 12 inches of hair in charity fundraiser  

Six-year-old, Ava, donates 12 inches of hair in charity fundraiser  

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Derry girl, Ava Traynor, decided for her 6th birthday that she wanted to donate her hair and help raise money for the Little Princess Trust. 

The selfless youngster has since donated 12 inches of hair to the charity which will help create wigs for children in need.

 Her family said they are incredibly proud of Ava for using her own birthday to raise money and help other children. Ava even decided to have her birthday cake made with the charity’s colours.

 Her proud mum, Becky McEvoy, said: “The idea came about by me explaining to her that there are children who don't have any hair due to different types of sicknesses and their treatments. 

“I then showed her The Little Princess Trust’s Instagram posts and she automatically said 'Mammy, can I do that? I want to help boys and girls have beautiful hair like mine.’ 

“Of course, it was no surprise to me, her daddy and the rest of our family. Ava is such a loving, kind and caring little girl that it is just in her nature to help others.  

“Ava was due to have her hair trimmed when I spoke to her about it so she already had about nine inches of donatable hair but we hoped that Ava would have 10-12 inches as she had only decided in the August and her birthday was on November 6.

“My sister, Ava’s aunty Cheryl, set up a Just Giving page to raise money for the charity and we had originally set a target of £500 to help the charity with the cost of turning Ava’s hair into a wig for a young person.” 

Ava has since smashed this target and has raised over £1000 between the fundraising page and cash donations from family, friends, her primary school and Irish dancing school.  

Becky continued: “We asked Courtney, at local hairdressers, Hair by CC, to cut Ava’s hair the day after her birthday. 

“Once Courtney had cut Ava’s hair, she jumped up to go look in the mirror and check out her new hairstyle and of course loved it. 

“Every morning she gets up and looks in the mirror and says 'Mammy, I just love my new hair'.  

“As her Mammy, I am incredibly proud of Ava, so is her daddy and the rest of her family. Ava is just an inspiration to everyone. 

“We can't thank everyone enough who was able to donate to help her help a young person feel like themselves again. 

“Ava has a younger brother who is ten months old and we can't wait until he grows up a bit so we can explain to him how incredible his big sister is.” 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media