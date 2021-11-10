Search

10/11/2021

Goldsmith in Derry auctioning Peace Bridge pendant to raise funds for Foyle Hospice 

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Tomas Goldsmiths are celebrating 25 years in business this year with a charity auction November 8-12. 


Master Goldsmith, Lynn Harris, made the pendant during a live demonstration of Jewellery Making at Thomas School of Jewellery in the Garden of reflection, at the Cathedral Quarter weekend in September. 


They said: “We wanted to demonstrate this historic skill that has deep roots here in the city, by creating a bespoke pendant for the event.  


“We are delighted with the support we have received throughout the pandemic from our loyal customers and feel this is the perfect way to say thank you and support our community here in the city.” 


The pendant has the city’s infamous Peace Bridge engraved into it with the water and night sky surrounding it. It is made from sterling silver and is placed on a silver chain. 


The pendant is currently being auctioned on their website: www.thomasgoldsmiths.com  


All proceeds are to be donated to Foyle Hospice with a starting bid of £275.

  
Foyle Hospice provides ongoing palliative care for patients with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, while supporting their families and loved ones in the North West. 
 
 
 

