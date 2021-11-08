Kickstart IT course in North West to give students the edge in the software industry 

An IT course, aimed at boosting employment opportunities within the software industry through a special fast track course, will begin in the New Year.



The full-time course will begin on January 10 and offers students a placement of at least four weeks with a local software company and a guaranteed job interview at the end with participating companies.



The Kickstart IT course is a 16-week industry led course aimed at students at HNC/D level and above.



Local IT companies are partnering with the council and the North West Regional College to provide the course.

Participants will benefit from specialist training to enable them to successfully apply for IT software roles.



Head of Business with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Kevin O'Connor, said the course would offer students the chance to get the competitive edge in the local job market.



"We are delighted to be working with the North West Regional College and local IT companies to provide a specially tailored course that will help address a shortage of computer programmers in our region.



"The course has employability sessions integrated into it which aim to enhance the candidates' personal development to give the best possible chance during the job application process.



"These include assistance with completing the application form, advice on improving interview skills, mock interview feedback and help with delivering presentations.



“These are skills that participants can use regardless of whether or not they choose to pursue a career in IT at the end of the course."



Candidates must be fully available for the entire duration of the training schedule which will be delivered through a blended approach of classroom and online learning.



Successful students will gain qualifications in ISTQB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing, a City and Guilds Diploma for Software Developers and a City and Guilds Certificate of Unit Credit in relation to SQL module.



Lecturer in Computing at North West Regional College, Kevin McLaughlin, said despite the short nature of the course, students will learn a wide range of programming functions.



Mr McLaughlin added: "This software fundamentals course will allow students with no background in IT to quickly learn a range of skills and programming languages that they can put into practise in the workplace.



"It includes Java, SQL and UX Fundamentals modules as well as software testing and design.



"The local software industry is a growing one, particularly in the current climate, and the successful completion of this course can leave candidates strongly equipped to successfully gain employment and thrive in it."



Former student on the course, Adam McEntee, made the decision to take a year out of university to decide what to do next. He then joined the KickStart IT course with no real expectations.



"I was stuck in a rut and wanted to get on the right path to starting a career in IT. I wasn't sure if the programme was for me, or if it would get me to where I wanted to be, but Eileen and Kevin put my mind at ease and I was amazed how quickly I was able to progress,” he said.



"The course was hard work and challenging but extremely worthwhile. It equips you with everything you need to know to start work in the IT sector. I learnt so much in such a short period and having completed a four-week placement with Metacompliance, I applied for a role with Learning Pool where I've worked for over a year as a Quality Assurance Analyst.



“I am so glad I had the courage to apply for the KickStart IT programme as it has really kick-started my career."



For an application pack Contact Eileen McGrinder on 07595216249 or by email skills@derrystrabane.com



Applications must be submitted by November 19.