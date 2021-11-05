Search

05/11/2021

Kathleen Thompson to be remembered on the 50th anniversary of her killing

Derry mother-of-six killed by a British soldier will be remembered this weekend

Kathleen Thompson to be remembered on the 50th anniversary of her killing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry mother-of-six killed by a British soldier will be remembered this weekend on the 50th anniversary of her death.

Kathleen Thompson was shot dead in the garden of her Rathlin Drive home in Creggan during a British Army operation on October 6, 1971.

No one has ever been charged with the killing of the 47-year-old.

An inquest into her death began in 2018 and resumed earlier this year after several adjournments.

British soldiers have been accused of putting up 'a wall of silence' of the killing with one denying he was "a brick in the wall of silence and lies" surrounding Mrs Thompson's death.

Identified as KTM 707, he told the inquest he could not recall the shooting of Mrs Thompson nor could he recall the operation on the night she died.

He said he could not recall Rathlin Drive in Creggan nor any search and arrest operations in built-up areas.

He was asked about firing his weapon and said in nine years service he had only fired two rounds and that was during a riot in Derry.

Under cross-examination from the Thompson family's lawyer, the former soldier said he could not recall who was in his class at school nor who his teacher was, let alone recall what happened on the night Kathleen Thompson was shot dead.

Mrs Thompson's family and friends will remember her at a Mass to be celebrated in St Mary's Church in Creggan at 4.00pm this Saturday.

