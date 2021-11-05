FINAL date added for Westlife at Aviva Stadium

Westlife add a second and FINAL date at Aviva Stadium (Image: Getty Images)
Last week, Westlife announced a date at the Aviva Stadium on Friday July 8, 2022.
Due to phenomenal demand, a second and final show on Saturday, July 9, 2022, has been added!
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.
The North West Climate Coalition on Derry's Walls make their feelings known on how politicians are handling the issue of climate change
Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson with Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey. The Minister has released funds to provide additional support for housing associations
Jason McAteer in the unpopular orange strip shown the line in shambolic loss in the 1998 world cup campaign. Pictures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.