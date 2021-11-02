Council organises climate action events as COP26 is underway 

Search

02/11/2021

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Derry and Strabane Council have a series of climate action events planned this month.  


The events aim to shine a spotlight on environmental issues and the action being taken locally to combat them. 


Two pop up roadshows will take place in November highlighting the risk of severe weather such as flooding, storms, heatwaves, ice and snow with a range of practical advice on how to prepare.  


The roadshows will take place Monday November 8, from 10am – 2pm in Foyleside Shopping Centre Derry and Asda Store in Strabane.  


Derry City and Strabane District Council officers and resilience specialists will be on hand to provide information on measures to protect people, homes and communities in the event of severe weather emergencies. 

 
Making homes more energy efficient will be a focus and the appropriate contacts to have to hand in an emergency situation, depending on the type of severe weather event and local impact.  


A full digital campaign will coincide with the roadshows to broaden the reach across the City and District.

 
The council will also be sharing its learnings on a wider stage next month. 

Mayor Warke will lead a delegation on November 6 to the Glasgow Food and Climate Declaration Food Systems event taking place during the United Nations COP26.  


The council will showcase some of its recent initiatives promoting food sustainability, including the launch of the Sustainable Food Places network which is a growing collaboration between local food producers and manufacturers. 


Council's Climate Programme Manager Cathy Burns will also have the opportunity to present some of Council's work regarding local Climate Action in a live online discussion on November 11, involving Belfast City Council, NILGA and Climate NI. 

 
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, said he was delighted to see the council taking such a proactive role in the campaign against climate change. 


"Council has been leading the way locally in the creation and implementation of a number of innovative strategies aimed at addressing the climate emergency on a local level. 


"This will be a busy month for us but I'm really looking forward to attending the COP26 conference and having the opportunity to find out more about the very latest developments in the Climate Action campaign, which will help us shape our approaches going forwards. 


“We can't afford to stand still on this issue so it's reassuring to see so much activity locally and so much community support for change." 

