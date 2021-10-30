Search

Appeal to stay safe this Halloween to help Altnagelvin Hospital

As hospitals are under severe pressure Emergency Services appeal for people to be safe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As hospitals come under severe pressure due to the fourth surge of COVID-19 pandemic, Emergency Services are appealing for people in Derry to be safe this Halloween.

Dr Paul Baylis, Consultant in Emergency Care and Medicine with the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) was speaking ahead of the upcoming weekend Halloween celebrations where over 30,000 people are expected to descend on the city and district.

He said, “Halloween is traditionally an extremely busy time of the year for all the emergency services, particularly for Western Trust staff working at Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

“This year with the challenges faced by health care workers across the Western Trust area we are urging the public to stay safe this Halloween so as to avoiding having to attend our Emergency Departments.

“If people are using fireworks as part of the Halloween festivities I would hope that they can enjoy them safely.

"Although fireworks can be entertaining and exciting, particularly for the younger members of our community, they can be extremely dangerous and can cause serious injury if not handled properly.

"It is important to remind people of how dangerous sparklers can be and that they are extremely hot for some time after the sparkler has gone out and can cause serious burns."

EXTRA VIGILANT

He continued, “This year the traditional Halloween celebrations in Derry are going ahead and it is important that everyone adheres to current COVID guidance.

"We hope everyone can enjoy this festival with their family and friends in a responsible way.

“We would also ask parents and adults to be extra vigilant and prevent underage alcohol or drug abuse to prevent any activities contributing to likely injury."

Concluding, Dr Paul Baylis said, “We hope that the festivities are enjoyable for all involved. Please wash your hands regularly, wear a mask and keep your distance from others.

"Stay safe and do all you can to prevent unnecessary admissions to our hospitals.

"Remember we are all in this together, Thank You.”

