Search

25/10/2021

Councillor Doyle: “A normal household can’t replace £20 a week like our well paid politicians"

Councillor Doyle: “A normal household can’t replace £20 a week like our well paid politicians"

Councillor Emmet Doyle has accused the major parties at Stormont of "attempting to shadow box their way through the crisis being forced upon Universal Credit recipients"

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Aontú Councillor for Ballyarnett, Emmet Doyle has accused the major parties at Stormont of “attempting to shadow box their way through the crisis being forced upon Universal Credit recipients.”

Monthly standard allowances from the British Government decreased on October 6. They are set to cut by £20 a week, which was granted to recipients in the wake of the pandemic. 
 
The standard universal credit allowance for a single person aged under 25 falls back from roughly £84.33 a week to £64.33. That's a drop of nearly 24%. 


For a couple, where either one of them is 25 or over, their allowance drops from £147.48 a week to roughly £127.48 - a fall of nearly 15%. 
 
Councillor Doyle has said it is clear that parties are not being honest with people, “Like so many other times before, the Stormont Executive has tiptoed around the issue that families in receipt of Universal credit will lose £20 per week due to cuts by the British Government. 


“Officials at a recent Finance Committee meeting made it perfectly clear that even if they wanted to protect people, a new system would have to be built which could take months. 
 
“All the parties know this and yet they continue to play politics with the situation. The SDLP are calling on the Sinn Fein Finance Minister to address the problem as if they aren’t in the Executive too. I have no doubt this game would continue if shoes were on different feet. 


“People deserve real leadership - a normal household can’t replace £20 a week like our well-paid politicians can. I ask those parties, what are you prepared to do? 


 “If you roll over and let this cut happen it won’t be forgotten, nor will the fact you played games with families’ income with one eye on an election.  


“If parties are serious about addressing this problem, then let them do what they have been unwilling to do for years, put people before their parties.” 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media