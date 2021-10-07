Derry ice-cream shop owner apologises for logo’s resemblance to Parachute Regiment insignia

The owner of a Derry ice cream parlour has apologised for his shop's logo after it was compared to the Parachute Regiment's insignia.

Mohamad Ali, who runs the Maiden Heaven cafe in Waterloo Place, said his shop's logo bears a “a striking resemblance” to the Parachute Regiment’s.

On Bloody Sunday, soldiers of the Parachute Regiment were responsible for killing 13 innocent civilians in the city, another man died from his injuries months later.

Since then the Parachute Regiment and its flag has proven to be a contentious issue in the city.

Flags can seen displayed in loyalist ares of the city in support of 'Solider F', who had been charged with the murder of Bloody Sunday victims William McKinney and James Wray.

At an Apprentice Boys of Derry parade in 2019, the Clyde Valley Flute Band caused controversy when they marched through the city wearing the insignia with the letter 'F' underneath.

The flag has also been burned on bonfires in nationalist ares of the city.

Mr Ali said he would "never have used" the logo, featuring an ice cream cone and wings, had he "realised the similarity" between it and the insignia the regiment.

The shop's barriers at its outdoor seated area also features the similar maroon colouring to berets worn by Parachute Regiment soldiers and flags featuring its insignia of an open parachute with wings.

In a post on Facebook, owner Mr Ali, apologised for the logo and said that he’s “working to change it”.

He said: “It has been brought to my attention over the last few days by few good friends that the logo for Maiden Heaven coffee shop and ice cream bears a striking resemblance to the Parachute Regiment insignia.

“Given the history of this city and the fact that the Parachute Regiment shot dead innocent people on the streets of Derry, I would NEVER have knowingly used a logo that would offend or hurt the people of this city that I love and the city that has been my home over the last 15 years.

"I am working now to change this. And sorry if anyone was offended by this logo and color, I would never have used it to promote my business had I realised the similarity.”