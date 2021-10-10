Derry's public buildings to be lit up for Baby Loss Awareness Week

To highlight Baby Loss Awareness Week, Derry and Strabane's public buildings will be lit up in pink and blue next week.

The week runs from October 9th to 15th and seeks to support bereaved parents and families and unite with others across the world to commemorate their babies’ lives and lost pregnancies.

Mayor of Derry and Stabane, Alderman Graham Warke said he was delighted to facilitate the gesture which he hoped would raise awareness of the issue.

“I am proud to be able to facilitate the lighting up of our civic buildings to help show support to the thousands of families affected in our Council area.

“It is an opportunity to highlight that they are not alone and there are support services in place to guide them through this heart breaking time.”

This year Baby Loss Awareness Week will explore the theme of wellbeing and share what has helped anyone affected by pregnancy and baby loss to recover and build a life after loss.

The Council Offices and Guildhall will be illuminated on Friday October, 15 only. On World Mental Health Day on Sunday, October 10 the Council Offices will be lit purple before reverting back to pink and blue from October 11-15.

For more information visit www.babyloss-awareness.org.