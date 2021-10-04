Derry church launches new service in bid to tackle poverty

A Derry church has launched its latest phase of services aimed at tackling poverty and to help anyone in the city who has a practical need in their life.

The Hope Centre, an initiative of Cornerstone City Church, launched its ‘Renew’ service, which allows users to access a social supermarket, ‘Pure Tasty’ cookery courses, CAP money and debt management courses and one to one meetings with the Hope Centre engagement team.

This is in addition to the already existing services that include a food bank, clothing bank, pregnancy support services and shower and laundry facilities.

First launched in November 2019, the Hope Centre was created to help anyone in need, regardless of their background or beliefs.

John Loughery, a member of the Cornerstone City Church leadership team said: “When we first opened the doors of the Hope Centre at the end of 2019 we had no idea what the next two years had in store for us all and we can honestly say that we have considered it a real privilege to have gotten to serve our city during these trying times.

“By launching this newest phase we believe that it will allow us to journey with our service users past the point of just giving them a handout and to a place of being able to equip them with new life skills, education and training, where required.

“At the Hope Centre, we make no secret of our love for Jesus and that his teachings are central to everything we do.

“We follow his model of showing love and hope to the city and are committed to doing so through showing Gods love in practical ways to whoever needs it.

“We want to say a massive thank you to the many individuals and local businesses that have donated to our cause so far.

“If you or anyone you know needs any help, please get in touch and we will do whatever we can for you.”

The Hope centre is open every Wednesday with the ‘drive-in’ food bank being open from 5pm - 6.30pm where a team will also be available to meet anyone in need and help navigate them through the next steps of their journey.

For further information on Cornerstone City Church or the Hope Centre, visit: www.cornerstonecity.church/