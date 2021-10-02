Public urged to attend Altnagelvin A&E only in an emergency

Derry hospital's Emergency Department is currently 'very busy'
The Western Health and Social Care Trust says the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is very busy today and has urged members of the public to attend only if they have a medical or mental health emergency.
There are currently over 70 people waiting in the Emergency Department and 23 people waiting to be admitted to the hospital.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Please only come to the Emergency Department if you have a medical or mental health emergency.
"Please find suitable alternative healthcare options available to you, such as your Community Pharmacy or GP Out of Hours."
The spokesperson said those attending the Emergency Department:
- MUST come alone
- One parent can accompany a child
- One carer can accompany a vulnerable adult.
- You MUST wear a mask
- You MUST adhere to Covid-19 guidance whilst in the hospital
A 'phone first' scheme is in operation in the Emergency Department and Urgent Care and Treatment Centre.
The number to ring is 0300 020 6000
Text relay number: 0870 240 5152.
