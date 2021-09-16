Search

17/09/2021

Police charge two men with the murder of Lyra McKee

The pair also face a number of other charges.

BREAKING: Two men charged with murder of Lyra McKee

The late Lyra McKee. Picture: Brendan Gallagher

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Two men have been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have charged two men with the murder of 29-year-old, who was shot dead in Derry on 18 April 2019.

The pair, aged 21 and 33, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson. 

The 33 year old has also been charged with robbery. 

A third man, aged 20, has been charged with riot, possession of petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs.

All three are expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court via video link tomorrow morning, Friday 17 September. 

A 19 year old man also arrested during the same operation has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

