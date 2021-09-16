First of its kind 360 LED light structure planned as key attraction for Derry’s Halloween celebrations

An LED attraction is to be installed in Derry’s Ebrington square for this year’s highly anticipated Halloween celebrations.



The display will be a prominent feature in Derry’s 2021 Halloween festival and will be the first of its kind on the island.



The unique 360-degree structure will use special effects and LED screens to project ghosts from past and present as they “gain access to the city for Halloween.”



This year’s festival will surround the theme ’Awakening the Walled City.'



Councillor Conor Heaney, said this event will hopefully be the city's flagship event showcasing a return to normality for the city.



"The name of the event is 'Awakening the Walled City' and we hope that is how it will feel, people slowly emerging from this terrible pandemic," he told BBC Radio Foyle.



The festival will consist of a variety of themed locations that allow for social distancing and crowd management as a large footfall is predicted for the event.



The council's head of culture, Aeidin McCarter, said that the council is very mindful that there is still a risk of proceeding with an event during the coronavirus pandemic.

The multiple zones will allow Derry’s much loved Halloween celebrations to go ahead whilst the public enjoy their experience safely and at their leisure.

Each "zone" will represent a different spirit of Samhain. There will be zones across the city as well as one in Donegal and one in Strabane.

The themed zones in the city will be, ‘The ‘Whispering Wharf’ which will be located at Foyle Marina/Queens Quay, the City Centre and the Diamond will be transformed into the ‘City of Bones’ and ‘The Awakening’ on Ebrington Square with a ‘Forest of Shadows’ in St Columb’s Park.

There will also be 'The Lost World' in Strabane and 'The Ancients' in Swan Park in Donegal.



The festival will run from the 29-31 October 2021.

