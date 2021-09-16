Major disappointment for music fans in the north west as long awaited gigs are cancelled

Music fans who were hoping to enjoy a long awaited Horslips gig in one of a number of venues around the country are devastated by news that all upcoming dates have been cancelled.

Furthermore, they will not be rescheduled.

The band issued a short statement saying: "Horslips regret to announce that due to health issues the upcoming gigs, already rescheduled due to Covid restrictions, have now had to be cancelled.

"This applies to Derry, Dublin and Waterford.

"We're really sorry about this but it's due to circumstances beyond our control.

"They won't be rescheduled.

"Arrangements are being made for ticket refunds where this hasn't already happened.

"We'd like to thank all our fans who've waited so patiently and been so loyal to the band. We've absolutely loved playing for you and hope you enjoyed it half as much as we did."

There is however some light at the end of the tunnel for the band's many fans in Derry and Donegal. Horslips are due to headline the opening night of the Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival in Ballyshannon next June.