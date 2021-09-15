Lyra McKee: Four arrested in connection with journalist's death

Four men arrested in connection with the death of Lyra McKee
Detectives investigating the killing of journalist, Lyra McKee, have arrested four men.
Police have said that the men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act.
They have all been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interviewing.
Ms McKee was shot whilst reporting on riots in the Creggan area of Derry.
One man has already been charged with murder and another man charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.
Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra's murder and the events which preceded it.
"The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland throughout the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them for their continued support.”
