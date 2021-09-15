Search

15/09/2021

Lyra McKee: Four arrested in connection with journalist's death

Lyra McKee: Four arrested in connection with journalist's death

Four men arrested in connection with the death of Lyra McKee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Detectives investigating the killing of journalist, Lyra McKee, have arrested four men. 


Police have said that the men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act. 


They have all been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interviewing. 


Ms McKee was shot whilst reporting on riots in the Creggan area of Derry. 


One man has already been charged with murder and another man charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed. 


Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra's murder and the events which preceded it.  


"The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland throughout the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them for their continued support.” 
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media