13/09/2021

Action plan to help Derry taxi drivers

Action plan to help taxi drivers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Taxi Action Plan announced by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has been welcomed by SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin.

The proposals include a number of new steps to support the taxi industry as it rebuilds following the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Among the proposals are plans to wipe DVA fees for new taxi drivers in 2021/22, a taxi fare review with a consultation launching next week and the wiping of DVA fees for one taxi meter test required to implement a fare change. 

Welcoming the proposals, Ms McLaughlin said: “The SDLP has stepped up once again for the taxi industry and I am delighted that our SDLP Minister has announced further proposals in a taxi action plan to help the industry. 

 “This comes after the SDLP Minister provided almost £17 million in support for the taxi industry during this pandemic. Today, in government, the SDLP is going further to help the industry with a plan to get new drivers into the sector. 

 “We have all seen the impact the pandemic has had on the taxi industry and it is clear that our Minister has listened to the needs of drivers and worked with the industry to find a solution for them to rebuild effectively as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Taxi drivers are an important part of life here, people rely on them to get to school and work, to important appointments, to visit friends and family and to socialise.”

Ms McLaughlin concluded: “They will play a key role as we look forward to rebuilding our economy and society.” 

