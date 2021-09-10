Northern Ireland’s first 24/7 self-service dog wash opens in Derry

Easy Clean Dog Wash opened its doors last Monday and from October 4th will be the country’s first 24/7 self-service dog washing facility.



Their motto is, “No mess, no stress,” as all the cleaning pods are set at a height that allows customers to wash their pooches without straining their back with no need to worry about cleaning up a messy bathroom afterwards.



Customers can wash their pups at any hour convenient to them by simply booking an appointment or opening a membership online.



They will be presented with a four-digit code and can use one of the three modern cleaning stations within the store.

What originally started as manufacturing outdoor self-service dog-washing units across Northern Ireland has expanded to the new store front on Spencer Road.



There is everything you need from vending machines for puppy treats to washing facilities with 30 minute or one-hour slots available for £10 and £15 respectively.



Customers can also sign up for one of two All-Happy Dogs memberships which allows for unlimited washes within a one-hour time slot- one dog for £10 a month or all their dogs for £15 a month.



Any customers that sign up for the membership also get a 14-day free trial of the facilities.



The store has seen over 50 customers utilise the facilities in its first week alone.



One happy customer wrote: “Signed my three girls up for the All-Happy Dogs membership this evening. What a great service- my prayers have been answered. No more chasing the dogs around the bathroom as they shake themselves and leave a trail of devastation behind them. No more sore back after hanging over the bath for an hour. Thanks to Easy Clean Dog wash my three pups will be smelling gorgeous more often.”



Another said: “Absolutely amazing service. Very friendly and professional. Patchy will be back for his monthly pampering sessions.”



Easy Clean Dog Wash hope to expand to 15 stores across Northern Ireland over the next few years so everybody can make the most of their services.



You can find Easy Clean Dog Wash at 8 Spencer Road, Derry.