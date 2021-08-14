Scaled-down 'Relief of Derry' celebrations being staged by the Apprentice Boys in Derry today

The annual Apprentice Boys of Derry celebrations will go ahead today but on reduced scale due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Usually, around 10,000 travel from across the North to take part in the annual event, now in its 332nd year.

However, this year, the General Committee has 'reluctantly' taken the decision to cancel the usual invite to branch clubs and bands to attend Saturday's celebrations.

General Secretary, Billy Moore, said: “As the United Kingdom struggles to overcome the ongoing virus, and the death and illness it has caused amongst all communities, it would be selfish of the General Committee to expect our members and friends to travel to the Maiden City for the customary celebrations. We are reminded that we all have a part to play in keeping others safe.”

Adding that bringing thousands to the streets of Derry in the current circumstances would be 'irresponsible,' Mr Moore added: “We do, however, request our members to commemorate the loss and sacrifice of the besieged, and all those who have given their all for civil and religious liberty in dignified acts of remembrance, across the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and further afield.”

Mr Moore said the city's Apprentice Boys would maintain the customs associated with the annual celebrations, including the firing of the ceremonial cannon on Grand Parade at midnight tomorrow night followed by the symbolic act of the shutting of the four original gates into the old walled city.

Today's events began at 8.15am when siege standards were raised on the Walker Memorial Plinth at Royal Bastion on the city walls followed at 11am when the General Committee, officers, colour party, parents clubs and bands will parade the circumference of the walls ahead of a wreath-laying service scheduled to take place at 11.30am at the cenotaph in the Diamond.

The main parade will leave Society Street at 12.30pm and follow the usual route to the Waterside before, after a 'break' at Irish Street Estate, returning to the Memorial Hall in Society Street.