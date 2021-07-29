Western Trust targeting areas of Derry with low vaccine uptake

The Western Trust is shifting its focus from Mass Vaccination Centres to pop-up clinics in order to target areas of Derry where vaccination uptake is lowest.

To date the Trust has run clinics at a number of venues and locations including, Creggan, Strabane, Carrickmore, Castlederg, Limavady and Enniskillen.

Northern Ireland is divided into 890 Super Output Areas (SOAs) to improve the reporting of small area statistics.

Data has been provided by the Public Health Agency (PHA) on the vaccine uptake level in each Super SOA to inform planning for mobile clinics in August.

Of the 890 SOAs the Western Trust has only six in the top 100 and 21 in the top 200 with lowest vaccine uptake.

Speaking at a Covid press briefing, Ms Teresa Molloy, Director of Performance and Service Improvement and Vaccine Programme Lead, said there is evidence from the data that the focused approach of the Pop-up Clinics can increase numbers in areas with low vaccine uptake.

For example, she explained, on July 2, Creggan Central had an uptake of 36.5 per cent. This has now improved to 47.55 per cent.

Ms Molloy said it is too early to review the data from recent Pop up Clinics in Limavady, Strabane, Carrickmore and Castlederg. However, over 150 were vaccinated at each clinic.

The Trust currently has clinics scheduled for the next seven days.

Shantallow Community Residents Association hosted a clinic today from 4pm to 8pm for a targeted programme to the SOAs in Shantallow, Carnhill and Culmore.

A clinic will be held at The Sports Complex, Dromore on July 30 and the Alley Theatre and Conference Centre, Strabane on August 5.

The Trust is also working with the PHA on arrangements for mobile vaccination clinics for Magee Campus and Further Education colleges in September.

These plans will be published to elected reps once finalised.

A clinic will also be set-up at the CountryFest at Ebrington on Saturday and will return to Strabane on Thursday August 5.

Plans are continuing with our Multiagency partners to target SOAs with low uptake during August.

Furthermore, efforts are being made to vaccinate 12-15 year olds with underlying health conditions, and those in households of the severely immunosuppressed following the latest advice from JCVI.

Details of where and when vaccinations will be available will be issued to the household of each of the eligible children by the Western Trust by letter and can be booked via the Trusts booking line, not through the online system.

Special arrangements will also be put in place for the small number of 12-15 year olds in receipt of a letter from a GP or Trust who live with someone who is immunosuppressed, and they will be offered the ability to receive their first dose vaccination during early August at specific slots which will be made available at the MVCs.

OVER 200,000 VACCINATIONS

To date the Western Trust has administered around 215,000 vaccines.

First doses of the Pfizer Vaccine to the general public at Foyle Arena are set to end on Saturday.

All online bookings for first doses via the Mass Vaccination Centres will cease from this date for the general public.

Arrangements are being made to allow small numbers in specific groups to attend for a first dose in early August.

The centres will continue to administer second doses until September via scheduled appointments and walk in provision for rescheduled, or missed, second doses.

The Western Trust is seeing good levels of Appointment take up – presently it is fully booked for appointments with limited capacity for walk-ins.

The Western Trust will continue to organise, promote and operate Mobile Vaccination Clinics across the Trust geography throughout August, and this will be the only mechanism for the general public to receive their first doses from the Trust programme after July 31.

All mobile clinics will deliver the Pfizer vaccine. There will also be an expectation of increased provision provided by community pharmacies.