161 new homes proposed for Newbuildings area of Derry

The proposed site in the Newbuildings area of the city.
An application has been lodged for a large housing development in the Newbuildings area of Derry.
The proposed residential development would consist of 161 houses and site works which include a flood alleviation scheme.
A mix of housing types would include two detached chalet bungalows, 17 detached houses, 14 semi-chalet bungalows, 82 semi-houses,and 46 townhouses.
The applicant wants to build on lands to the South of Gortinure Road and immediately East of Silverbrook Park and Primity Crescent.
It's estimated that the project would cost around £14m.
