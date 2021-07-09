Derry man accused of threatening to kill ex-partner while in possession of a knife

A man charged with threatening to kill his ex-partner has been remanded into custody after Derry’s resident magistrate accused him of fabricating stories.

Sean Cavan, 49, whose address was given as Waterloo Street, has been charged with threats to kill his ex-partner, common assault of his mother and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence on July 7, 2021.

The court heard that on the date in question a woman reported that her ex-partner made threats to kill her.

It was pre-arranged that the complainant would attend the home of Cavan’s mother where she would collect belongings.

A police officer said the items were to be left outside to avoid any issues.

When she arrived, a PSNI officer said, the alleged injured party was asked to enter the property.

According to police, once in the hallway she realised Cavan was present and he ‘tried to get out of a room to go towards her’.

The PSNI officer said in efforts to reach the alleged injured party the defendant ‘pushed’ his 81-year-old mother aside.

The court was told that Cavan lifted a knife, which he uses ‘for art purposes’, held it to his throat and said ‘remember what I’ll do’.

A police officer said Cavan then threatened to kill the woman and warned that if he couldn’t find her, then he would kill her family.

Police subsequently arrested the defendant at which point his mother ‘denied being assaulted or pushed’ and made no further comment.

Cavan denied the offences and said he hadn’t spoken to the alleged victim as he wasn’t at the property until 4pm.

The court heard that the accused was in breach of bail for being in contact with the woman because he was involved in a previous domestic violence incident back in February.

A police officer said Cavan is deemed a ‘high risk perpetrator’ and placed the alleged victim in ‘extensive fear’ while in possession of a knife.

She added that the complainant has travelled to Liverpool but intends to return to Derry for work.

Police were concerned that if released Cavan would have further contact but added that he has ‘no convictions to date’ for domestic violence.

Allegations were made in the past, the police officer said, but no formal complaint was lodged.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client ‘entirely denies’ the charges.

He questioned why the alleged victim lodged the complaint over an hour later. The officer said she wasn’t sure.

Mr Quigley said ‘significant reference’ was made to a red handled knife and the officer confirmed that no knife was found.

He added, evidence was given indicating that Cavan nicked his neck with the knife but no injury was observed.

The defence solicitor said his client was ready to start a new job and he doesn’t know where the complainant is living.

District Judge Barney McElholm said: “I don’t believe a single word that he’s saying.”

He wondered aloud whether ‘abusers’ have a club, saying that strangulation was ‘practically unknown’ years ago but ‘all of a sudden abusers are strangling victims’.

The judge said if Cavan admitted he had over-reacted when he seen her instead of saying it was a ‘figment of her imagination’ he may have considered granting bail.

Bail was refused and the defendant will appear at a court sitting on July 14.

Judge McElholm concluded: “He has the right to go to the High Court and tell them stories.”