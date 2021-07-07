Foyle Foodbank usage jumps by 75 per cent in the past year

The number of people availing of emergency food parcels in Derry surged by 75 per cent last year as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the most vulnerable.

Foodbank users redeemed 2,498 food parcel vouchers in 2020 compared with 1,354 in 2019.

Almost 60,000kg food and 33,591 hygiene products were used to support 6,805 people in food crisis - consisting of 3,743 adults and 3,062 children.

Foyle Foodbank said ‘that’s a huge increase and a sad reflection on the level of hardship experienced in the Foyle region.’

The generosity of Derry people was on display more than ever with individuals and organisations in Foyle donating a total of 64,321 kg of food/hygiene products during the year, a 63 per cent increase on the previous year.

Referrals to food banks across Northern Ireland are often due to benefit changes, benefit delays, debt, homelessness, and sickness.

In Derry 43 per cent of referrals were due to benefits consistently not covering the cost of living, 13 per cent of referrals were due to delays in benefit payments and 17 per cent of referrals the result of changes in the benefits paid.

Denis McGowan, Chair of Foyle Foodbank said: “Government austerity programmes in place before Covid-19 meant that many people’s food, housing and childcare budgets were already finely balanced.

“From there it only takes a slight reduction in income or circumstance to push people into crisis. When Covid-19 arrived, even furlough payments of 80% of wages meant a decrease in income, leaving many in a situation where they could not cope.”

He added: “The biggest daily challenge facing many vulnerable families and individuals in Foyle is finding the money to buy food. And, even if they have the money to buy food, often they have to choose between food or some other vital necessity.

“All it takes is an unexpected problem, illness or job loss that will reduce the weekly income. People suddenly find themselves exposed without enough money for one of life’s basic needs - food to eat.”

Commenting on the annual report, People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin commended the efforts of its workers and volunteers.

“As a Foyleside representative it's extremely concerning that Northland and Ballymagroarty are high on the areas of greatest need - but it's also clear from the report that need is high in all communities either side of the Foyle.

“This could worsen when furlough payments end and if the Tories proceed with reckless plans to cut the extra £20 a week added to Universal Credit.

“The Foodbank extended its hours of operation to respond to a massive increase in need during the pandemic.

“We know ourselves how many people the Foodbank has helped. Its workers and volunteers along with many others have been selflessly on the frontline throughout the pandemic.”

He continued: “We share many of the concerns and aspirations listed in the report. The report finds that 66% accessing the Foyle Foodbank face food poverty because of low-pay.

“In recent years many workers in the Community and Voluntary sector are themselves going to food banks because of a decade of wage cuts and escalating financial pressures.

“Benefit changes, delays, homelessness and unemployment are also central contributing factors to food poverty.

“As the report points out, the implementation of Universal Credit has pushed more people into poverty. Far too many people and families have to choose between 'heat and eat'.

“No one in our society should be dependent on a food bank. It is a travesty that government policies, from both Westminster and Stormont, are leading directly to rising inequality and the proliferation of food banks.

“The political establishment is trying to normalise poverty and the existence of food banks. We should not allow the government to push responsibility for helping people in need upon charities, volunteer efforts and people's generosity.

“The pandemic has shown the resources available to the government to take action. “The Stormont Executive can act to devolve the setting of minimum wage levels and undo cruel welfare reforms. However, given the priorities in Westminster and Stormont, this won't happen without a people power movement."