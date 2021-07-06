Ulster University announces three additional Medical School Scholarships at Magee

Three additional scholarships have been announced for the very first cohort of students to attend the Ulster University School of Medicine at Magee, when it opens its doors in August.

The Honourable the Irish Society, a grant-giving charity working for the benefit of Derry/Londonderry and neighbouring areas, will provide two scholarships of £3,000 for each year of the four-year degree programme.

A generous donation from an anonymous benefactor will provide one scholarship of £6,000 for each year of the degree programme.

Students from Northern Ireland who are applying for the Graduate Entry Medicine programme, starting in August 2021 and who meet widening access and participation criteria* are eligible to apply for all three scholarships.

These three scholarships are in addition to the seven scholarships made available by individual and corporate donors, meaning that there are now ten* in total to support students facing financial barriers to education.

Applications open for all ten scholarships today for those in receipt of an offer for the Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme starting in August 2021, where they meet widening access and participation criteria*. Applications close on 16 July and scholarships will be offered to successful candidates around the week commencing 2 August 2021.

Edward Montgomery, Secretary of The Honourable The Irish Society, said: “Since the very foundation of Magee College in the 19th Century, the Society has been a firm supporter of higher education in Derry/Londonderry and its trustees are delighted to be able to offer these scholarships to students in need of help to further their studies at Ulster University’s new School of Medicine. We look forward to meeting the recipients in due course when circumstances once again allow.”

These scholarships will widen access to the course, in supporting the education and future careers of those who are less likely to progress to Graduate Entry Medicine programmes due to financial, social and logistical barriers.

The scholarships are for those how have an annual household income of £27,434 or less based on the median annual earnings (Oct. 2019) and who have caring responsibilities or receive disability living allowance or personal independence payments or other benefits or live in a social deprived area.

Professor Louise Dubras, Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine, has welcomed the scholarship announcement for prospective students: “We want to say thank you to The Honorable the Irish Society, the kind anonymous donor and indeed all our individual and corporate donors for pledging to support ten of our students through the new programme, beginning in August.

"These scholarships break down the financial barriers that some students face and allow them to develop their vocation for a career in medicine, without having to worry about financial or social obstacles that they may face.”

Louise added: “If you are an offer holder, or if you know an offer holder who might meet the criteria then please encourage them to apply for one of these scholarships from today – but be quick as applications close on 16 July. We are so looking forward to welcoming these students, and all of our students to the brand new School in the coming months.”

"Described as a game-changer for the region, the School of Medicine will seek to address the ongoing medical work-force shortage across Northern Ireland. It will train new doctors and have a far-reaching impact, contributing to the future of our health system and the well-being of the people of the region."

For students entering the School of Medicine in August 2021, there are 10 scholarships available, supported by individual and corporate donors, namely:

Three 'Of the Community, For the Community' Scholarships, supported by Dr Susan K Whoriskey and Dr Doug Baker.

Two Optum Healthcare Scholarships

Two Heron Bros Scholarships

Two The Honourable the Irish Society Scholarships

One School of Medicine Scholarship, supported by an anonymous donor