Bogside resident: ‘Thank God, it’s finally coming down’

Workers in the process of demolishing buildings at Meenan Sqaure today (Photos: Garrett Hargan)

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

The demolition of buildings at an anti-social hotspot in the Bogside appears to be making headway.

Today, workers set about tearing down one of the main buildings at Meenan Square by creating a cross-section.

The site has been earmarked for regeneration for many years but, to the frustration of local residents, progress has been delayed.

One Bogside resident reflected the relief felt in the local community today saying, ‘thank God, it's finally coming down’.

Once demolition work is complete there are plans for a multi-million-pound project on the land.

It will include new houses, retail units, community and youth facilities and licensed premises.

It’s understood builders will move on to the site in the first half of 2022 and work will be completed by April 2024.

The Bogside site has been plagued by anti-social activity over recent years.

A bonfire on which the names of murdered police and prison officers appeared has been at the centre of controversy.

The Executive Office is funding the project as part of its Urban Villages Programme.

The Department for Communities and the Apex Housing Association will oversee construction on site.

Subject to the planning approval, it’s anticipated that community and youth facilities will be located in the centre of the redeveloped site.

Retail units and licensed premises will face on to Westland Street.

