PIP Claims: Protest to be held in Derry to highlight 'unfair treatment' of most vulnerable

A protest has been organised in Derry to highlight the 'unfair treatment' meted out to people with health conditions who have attempted to claim Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

It's understood people directly affected by Capita, anti-poverty campaigners, advice workers, and trade unionists will be attendance on Monday.

This week, the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman (NIPSO), Margaret Kelly, recommended significant changes in how further evidence is used in assessing and awarding entitlement to PIP, a benefit for some of the most vulnerable in society.

The recommendations came following publication of an investigation report which found that repeated opportunities were missed to make the right payment as early as possible in the process.

It found that a failure by both the Department for Communities and Capita to seek and use further evidence, including that from medical professionals, meant claimants had to continually challenge the decision, often all the way to Appeal, before the correct decision was made.

The repeated nature of the failures led the Ombudsman to conclude that it constituted ‘systemic maladministration’.

Ms Kelly said: “Too many people have had their claims for PIP unfairly rejected, and then found themselves having to challenge that decision, often ‘in the dark’, and on multiple occasions, while not knowing what evidence has been requested and relied upon to assess their entitlement.

"Both Capita and the Department need to shift their focus to ensure that they get more of the PIP benefit decisions right the first time, so that the most vulnerable people in our society get access to the support that they need, when they need it. Furthermore, it will safeguard public resources by reducing both the time and costs associated with examining the same claim on multiple occasions.”

People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin said 'people power action is needed'.

"We encourage everyone who is outraged at the callous treatment of vulnerable people to join the protest on Monday.

"Even after the damning Public Services Ombudsman PIP report the DfC Minister and Stormont Executive are still refusing to listen.

"No new evidence was needed to show Capita have treated vulnerable people applying for PIP shamefully but the Ombudsman's report provides it in abundance," he added.

"We need protests in every town and city across the North over the next week to make sure the DfC Minister and the Stormont Executive get the message that it's unacceptable for the contract with Capita to continue.

"Medical assessments shouldn't be outsourced to for-profit companies. Medical assessments should be done in-house and led by medical professionals.

"This further reinforces why Stormont's voting in of Tory welfare reforms has been a disaster for the vulnerable and low-paid. We need to undo these policies and replace them with a humane system that helps people instead of punishing them."

SDLP social justice spokesperson Mark H Durkan this week described as 'mindboggling' an extension of the Capita's contract to 2023.

The Foyle MLA commented: “The SDLP have been consistent in our criticism of the cruel and degrading PIP system.

“Sadly, this report confirms what many vulnerable people and experts within the sector already know- the system is plagued by a litany of failures, inherent deficiencies and not fit for purpose.

"Claimants have found out the hard way- not just to their financial cost but at great cost to their health and wellbeing too.

“The report is scathing on Capita’s performance and questions really now need to be asked of Minister Hargey as to why she has extended their contract for a further 2 years, without even running a procurement process."

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has acknowledged the need for further change to the delivery of Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

The Communities Minister welcomed the Ombudsman’s acknowledgment of the 'significant work' carried out by the Department on the 'huge task' of PIP delivery, in the Ombudsman’s ‘Own Initiative investigation’ which was instigated prior to Minister Hargey’s appointment.

The investigation examined claims or complaints made between June 2018 and the beginning of the investigation in July 2019.

Minister Hargey said: “I am firmly committed to enacting positive change in PIP delivery.

“My Department has consistently demonstrated that commitment by taking forward recommendations from statutory reviews previously carried out by Walter Rader and Marie Cavanagh.

“I remain open to scrutiny and welcome the opportunity to drive further improvements in the service to ensure it is delivered in a compassionate and empathetic manner.”