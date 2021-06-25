Man found ‘hiding’ under duvet given suspended sentence for causing criminal damage

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence and fined for possession of Class B drug cannabis and causing criminal damage to electronic tags, at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

Paul Carr, 29, whose address was given as Rock Mills in the city, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing Class B drug cannabis, obstructing police and criminal damage on October 13, 2020.

He also admitted possessing Class B drug cannabis and criminal damage on March 2, 2021.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said a bail check was carried out last October when police smelled cannabis emanating from the living room.

Carr informed officers that he had been smoking cannabis and handed over two bags of the Class C drug that were in his pocket.

The court was told that he proceeded to give police false names and various dates of birth which led to a charge of obstruction.

A further breach of bail was admitted when Carr said he had cut off and disposed of an electronic tag.

The offences from March of this year occurred at Baltimore House in the city.

The PPS representative said Carr was ‘hiding under a duvet’ in his bedroom when police arrived at the property and didn’t come out until an officer removed the bedding.

Again, there was a strong smell of cannabis, the court heard.

Carr was found to be in breach of a number of court bail conditions which included the removal of another electronic tag.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client already spent around three months in custody.

He cited similarities in both incidents with the defendant ‘clearly using cannabis’ and ‘struggling’ to adhere to bail conditions.

District Judge Barney McElholm handed the defendant a two month sentence suspended for twelve months, a total fine of £250 and ordered him to pay compensation £361 in compensation to G4S for damaging two electronic tags.