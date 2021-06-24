Father’s Day fishing competition in memory of Jamesie Quinn

Local fisherman enjoyed the great outdoors over the weekend as part of a competition in honour of Derry man, James Quinn, which raised hundreds of pounds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The annual James Quinn Memorial fishing competition took place on Sunday at Creggan Reservoir.

The event had to be cancelled twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic but Mr Quinn’s son, Gerry, said that ‘fittingly’ it was finally held on Father’s Day.

Speaking to the Derry News, Gerry Quinn of Creggan Country Park said: “After having to postpone twice due to Covid-19 restrictions, it was good to see so many anglers out in the fresh air and enjoying themselves.

“Having stocked on Friday with a load of fish from the tubegtowai strain, it was good to see several good fish featuring among the catches.”

Bogside man, James Quinn (above digging worms at Stanley's Walk), was an ardent angler all his life, having been introduced to fishing by his uncle Paddy in Dungiven.

He was a long time committee member of the Faughan Anglers and served as chairman.

James fished the reservoir frequently winning a prize on its opening day in 1992.

He died in October 2018 and the following year the inaugural competition was held in his memory, supporting the Alzheimer’s Society.

Linzi Stewart, Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser for Northern Ireland, said: “We are extremely grateful for all the time and effort that has gone into raising this money for Alzheimer’s Society, particularly at what is such a challenging time.

"The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for families in Derry and across Northern Ireland.

"People affected by dementia need us now more than ever, but the pandemic has hit us hard financially, despite an unprecedented demand for our services.

"The money raised by the James Quinn Memorial Fishing Competition will help Alzheimer’s Society reach and support more people through our vital services, like our Dementia Connect support line, which has been used almost three million times in the UK since March 2020.

"We are in awe of our supporters, whose dedication to fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society ensures that we are able to support those who need it most during this difficult period."

Winners over the weekend included Cuan McGinley Harkin (below) who picked up £100 having landed a tagged fish during Sunday's competition.

The competition remains open Wednesday to Sunday, and there are still five tagged fish to be caught, each worth £50.

Winner of the overall competition on Sunday, Ciarán O'Donnell (below), received the James Quinn Memorial cup sponsored by Tony Doc.

With the heaviest trout caught on the day Ciaran won a prize donated by James Quinn's fishing companion Cecil Nixon, two days fishing for two people at Gannon's on the Moy, plus B&B.