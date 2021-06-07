Brother of Derry teenager who died in ‘tragic car fire’ asks court for one more chance

A 19-year-old Derry man has pleaded for ‘one more chance’ while telling a judge that his brother was ‘murdered’ in June 2019.

The defendant is the brother of Caoimhin Cassidy-Crossan whose body was found in a burnt-out stolen car in the Galliagh area of the city on June 1, 2019.

Daryl Cassidy, with an address on his charge sheet of Rose Court, has three cases before the court.

He is charged with assaulting a police designated person on June 5, 2021 and resisting police, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and theft on May 3, 2021.

The 19-year-old is further charged with an attempted hijacking on June 30, 2020.

Cassidy appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court today in relation to breaches of bail which included a condition prohibiting him from entering Derry and another banning him from the consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the PSNI attended Altnagelvin Hospital on June 5 after the defendant was admitted for a seizure.

The court was told that Cassidy had ‘consumed a considerable amount of drugs’.

The police officer said the defendant was granted bail on May 19 but when G4S attended his address to install an electronic tag he was not present and has been reported missing since.

At Strand Road Police Station Cassidy became agitated after a police search, spitting on an officer’s back, the court heard.

The police officer said he has ‘no belief’ that the 19-year-old will abide by any bail conditions and added that there is a risk of reoffending.

He cited 15 previous breaches of bail and 69 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client was in Derry visiting his grandmother.

“He was going to get a bus when he had an epileptic seizure,” he added.

Mr Quigley suggested that the police may be mistaken about one of the breaches as he believed Cassidy had been staying at the bail address in Omagh.

Addressing the court from police custody, a visibly emotional Cassidy said: “I know I’ve made many mistakes but I’m asking for one more chance.

“My brother was murdered on the 1st of June, 2019. His life was taken so suddenly and I don’t want to waste mine.

“Please, I’m asking you to give me one more chance.”

Mr Quigley submitted that Cassidy’s brother ‘died in tragic circumstances in a car that went on fire in suspicious circumstances’.

“He died a horrific and tragic death,” the defence solicitor added.

He also explained that his client has experienced his own difficulties, as he ‘struggles’ with foetal alcohol syndrome, adding: “He never had much of a chance.”

Deputy District Judge McStay said he was satisfied that the alcohol condition had been breached but not the condition of residence.

Based on the passage of time Judge McStay decided to grant the defendant bail on the same terms as before.

Cassidy’s case will appear before the court again on June 10.