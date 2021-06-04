Derry crèche could close on Monday as Rosemount community centre row escalates

A childcare facility in Derry could close on Monday as a dispute between management and staff at Rosemount Resource Centre (RRC) remains unresolved.

A letter has been sent to individuals responsible for running Treehouse crèche.

It advises that if staff members do not cooperate with RRC management then they will have ‘no alternative but to close the facility in the interests of child protection and safeguarding’.

In the correspondence, which has been shared on social media, RRC management say that since June 1 they have asked to meet Treehouse employees to discuss staff ratios, staff training, individual education plans, and safeguarding and child protection.

The letter adds: “I do not understand the action being taken by you as staff since your only standing is as employees of the Rosemount Resource Centre.”

A number of additional points are added, stating that Treehouse premises and resources within the facility are owned by RRC and RRC has responsibility for the day-to-day running of the crèche.

At the end of the letter, staff are told they now have a duty to inform parents of ‘the decision to close the facility indefinitely which is unfortunate yet necessary in the circumstances’.

The correspondent concludes by saying a notice will also be placed on Facebook.

A spokesperson for UNISON said: "Our members are obviously concerned about their jobs and the impact this proposed closure will have on their livelihoods but their main concern at this time is the impact the proposed closure of the Treehouse Creche will have on the 40 families who rely on this community facility.

"UNISON are continuing to work with all the relevant stakeholders in attempts to find a resolution to the issues involving Rosemount Resource Centre."

This development comes after the Derry News recently revealed a split between the management committee and staff at RRC.

Ten members of staff from RRC signed a letter of ‘no confidence’ in the management committee.

A list of grievances and concerns were laid out over two and a half pages.

The letter was sent to the local council and circulated amongst councillors.

In response, a solicitor acting on behalf of the management committee asked the council to ‘address this issue’.

Workers who signed the letter say they have provided a collective 180 years’ service to the local community.