Two candidates now vying for vacant SDLP seat on Derry's council

Two candidates are vying to be co-opted on to Derry City & Strabane District Council as an SDLP representative for the Foyleside area.

The Derry News previously revealed that local activist and founder of North West Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, had expressed an interest in replacing outgoing councillor Mary Durkan.

Sources have now revealed to the Derry News that the other candidate is long-term SDLP member, Stephen McCallion.

Mr McCallion is a local primary school teacher who is well-respected within the party for his work behind the scenes.

It is understood that both candidates have been interviewed for the position.

A selection convention may take place to allow members of the SDLP in the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA) to decide who they want to represent them.

A decision must be reached by mid-June.

Under electoral law, after receiving the notice of a vacancy the Chief Electoral Officer must ask the nominating officer of that party to put forward a name within 28 days to fill the vacancy.

The SDLP was asked to confirm when an announcement will be made.

In response, a spokesperson said: “The SDLP is in the process of selecting a candidate to fill the vacancy in the Foyleside DEA.

“The party will make a formal announcement when this process is complete.”

On May 12, SDLP Councillor Mary Durkan declared her intention to stand down from the local council.

Ms Durkan topped the poll in Foyleside in the 2019 local elections, closely followed by her party colleague, Shauna Cusack.

Mrs Seenoi-Barr narrowly missed out on election at the time.