Derry judge asks for Covid guidelines in court to be re-assessed

Derry’s resident magistrate, Judge Barney McElholm, has asked for Covid guidelines to be re-assessed at Bishop Street courthouse while telling legal representatives that current rules can’t be ‘flouted’.

Speaking this morning, District Judge Barney McElholm said that staff brought it to his attention that people had been complaining about Covid restrictions and where they are allowed to sit.

He said people need to realise that the guidelines were imposed by ‘those from above’ and it is not the staff ‘whimsically making up rules as they go along’.

The resident magistrate said he has asked for a re-assessment to determine what Covid restrictions should remain in place.

At present areas where solicitors and barristers are permitted to sit are marked in green.

Other sections in court rooms are cordoned off.

He added that ‘anyone who doesn’t like it’ can attend court via Sightlink – an online facility.

The court heard that other courthouses in NI have been inspected by public health agencies and faced some criticism, but there have been no reports about Covid in Derry courthouse.

“I would like to get back to normal as soon as possible but we must adhere until the government says otherwise,” said Judge McElholm.

“I can’t watch the rules being flouted in the courthouse and fine people for flouting the rules elsewhere…it would be completely hypocritical of me.

“Social distancing must be observed.”

Judge McElholm said that if legal representatives want to suggest any changes then that will be fine as long as it is permitted.

He acknowledged that the ‘nuts and bolts’ of the rules don’t always make sense.

The judge questioned why large multi-national stores were able to ‘sell what they pleased’ but other small stores weren’t during the pandemic.

He continued: “If they were large enough to sell a wide range of goods they could stay open, but if you were a local artisanal trader, ‘no’.”