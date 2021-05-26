Emergency meeting arranged calling on Health Minister to fund Derry suicide prevention service long-term

An emergency meeting has been arranged for this evening to send a message to Stormont Ministers about how vital the service is for Derry people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS) provides a ‘safe space’ for those in crisis when many other services are not operational.

It is run by Extern NI from the Holywell Building on Bishop Street.

Bereaved local families, activists and organisations campaigned for a service of this kind for years.

The long-awaited CCIS commenced on January 3, 2019, and ran for one year.

Since then it has received piecemeal funding and local representatives have been calling for permanent recurring funding to be put in place.

A zoom meeting has been arranged by People Before Profit councillor, Shaun Harkin, for 8.30pm this evening.

He says CCIS staff members have agreed to attend.

People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin commented: "There's growing concern about the future of the Community Crisis Intervention Service in Derry.

"CCIS workers have been informed they are being put on redundancy notice with uncertainty as to whether funding will exist beyond June 15.

"CCIS workers provide a crucial service that has saved lives and helped many people over recent years. Losing the service would be unacceptable. The constant funding uncertainty is unacceptable for workers and those dependent on the service. The CCIS needs and should have long-term funding to allow for certainty and planning.

"Previously, the Derry and Strabane Council agreed to call on the entire Stormont Executive to ensure the future of the CCIS would be protected and ensured.

"It was agreed by Council that the city could not lose a suicide prevention service. It was agreed closing the CCIS would send the wrong message at a time when many people were struggling with the impact of the pandemic and growing poverty.

"Since then, the Council has declared a Mental Health Emergency. For all these reasons it is distressing for many people to find out funding and the future of CCIS is once again uncertain.

"We need to make sure a strong public message of support for the CCIS is sent to the Health Minister and the entire Stormont Executive. We are at a crucial moment and we need to take action to defend all our public services."

The service provides a timely (within approx. 30mins), non-clinical, community response to individuals experiencing social, emotional or situational crisis over a timeframe of:

Thursday 9am - Midnight

Friday 9am - Midnight

Saturday 4pm - Midnight

Sunday 4pm - 10pm

If you feel in crisis and need support or if you have observed someone who is in distress and may come to significant harm through self-harm and suicidal behaviour please call: 028 7126 2300

If you need to speak to someone urgently, please call Lifeline on 0808 808 8000, the Samaritans or attend your local Emergency Department.