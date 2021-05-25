New twist in row between staff and management at Derry community centre

A dispute between employees and the management committee at a Derry community centre has taken a new twist.

The Derry News last week revealed that ten members of staff at Rosemount Resource Centre (RRC) have signed a letter of ‘no confidence’ in the management committee.

The letter was sent to Derry City & Strabane District Council and circulated amongst councillors.

It has now emerged that the RRC management committee have sent a letter to the local council claiming that 'serious allegations' made by staff in the letter are defamatory.

A solicitor acting on behalf of the management committee has asked the council to 'address this issue'.

Workers who signed the letter say they have provided a collective 180 years’ service to the local community.

A list of grievances and concerns were laid out over two and a half pages.

A range of allegations are made in the letter.

The letter states that all complaints can be backed up with emails, minutes and testimonials.

In conclusion, staff say the behaviour will not be tolerated any more.

An internal investigation is underway at RRC to ‘establish facts’ and the council is ‘collecting and compiling’ information in relation to the situation at the centre.