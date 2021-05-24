Petition launched to 'save' Derry's suicide prevention service

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has launched a petition to calling on the Health Minister to 'save' the Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS) in Derry.

CCIS provides a ‘safe space’ for those in crisis when many other services are not operational, and is run by Extern NI from the Holywell Building on Bishop Street.

Bereaved local families, activists and organisations campaigned for a service of this kind for years.

The long-awaited CCIS commenced on January 3, 2019. It was a 12-month pilot service that cost £129k.

Research carried out by Ulster University found that the service has provided a lifeline for hundreds of users.

Local representatives have called for the centre to be funded on a long-term basis rather than piecemeal funding, which creates uncertainty for both staff and service users.

However, last June it was granted a three-month reprieve when Health Minister Robin Swann allocated £33k.

Again in September - on World Suicide Prevention Day - it was given short-term funding in the form of £60k.

In his online petition, Mark H Durkan says: "The Community Crisis Intervention Centre in Derry has once more found itself in the position where the funding clock has run out of time and they are forced to present the begging bowl.

"This vital service is under threat of closure without urgent intervention."

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan & Chair of the All Party Group on Mental Health is calling on Health Minister Swann to secure rolling funding for this 'hard-fought provision' in an area of greatest need.

He continue: "The service has been struggling on a shoestring budget to provide critical support to our most vulnerable. Their work to date has been invaluable to every individual and every family they have helped in this city. This service has saved lives.

"This badly and sadly needed crisis intervention service was hard-won and must be protected. Tackling the scourge of poor mental health requires more than just talking shops. We need on the ground response, in the heart of our communities making real life changing, indeed life-saving differences to individuals and their families.

"Undoubtedly, this will prove an even more challenging prospect as we consider the far-reaching impact of the Covid-19 crisis on society. With this in mind, it is clear that community based mental health provision will prove all the more essential in the months ahead.

"To choose not to provide funding for this crucial crutch is mindboggling. It is imperative that the Department of Health takes a creative look at ensuring the continuation of this service. Clearly, the piecemeal approach- as has been the nature of the funding so far- is not workable. We need to see rolling funding for this life-saving community provision."

The petition can be found at: https://www.change.org/p/health-minister-robin-swann-save-our-commmunity-crisis-intervention-centre

The service provides a timely (within approx. 30mins), non-clinical, community response to individuals experiencing social, emotional or situational crisis over a timeframe of:

Thursday 9am - Midnight

Friday 9am - Midnight

Saturday 4pm - Midnight

Sunday 4pm - 10pm

If you feel in crisis and need support or if you have observed someone who is in distress and may come to significant harm through self-harm and suicidal behaviour please call: 028 7126 2300

If you need to speak to someone urgently, please call Lifeline on 0808 808 8000, the Samaritans or attend your local Emergency Department.