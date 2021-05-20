Derry man fined for selling ‘dodgy cigarettes’ from mobile shop

A Derry man has been fined after it was discovered that he was selling ‘dodgy cigarettes’ from a mobile shop.

Kevin Doherty, 45, of Fern Park in the city, pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of customs duty charges on goods.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said it involved ‘selling dodgy cigarettes from his mobile shop’.

According to his charge sheet, the offence involved 6,760 cigarettes and 1.9kg of hand rolling tobacco.

The offence was committed on June 11, 2019.

Mr MacDermott told the court that his client owed about £2,500 in total.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the offence resulted in less revenue for the government.

He pointed out that the government has found ‘all sorts of creative ways’ to squander money.

“The money could have been spent on the provision of PPE contracts to friends of the government,” he added.

More importantly, he said, the sale of cigarettes was encouraging people to smoke who may in turn need to avail of treatment in an already overburdened health service.

In response, Mr MacDermott said his client was providing a service for people who are ‘already down that road’ and living in a ‘deprived area’.

Asked if Doherty has any previous criminal record, the court was told that he was in court last year for selling counterfeit sportswear.

The clothing was sold at a low price to people who couldn’t afford the real article.

Judge McElholm fined the defendant £500 which he has 20 weeks to pay.