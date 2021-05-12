Police investigating the death of a man in the Brandywell area of Derry

Contact
Police detectives are investigating the sudden death of a man in the Brandywell area of Derry, which was reported on the afternoon of Friday, May 7.
In response to the Derry News, a PSNI spokesperson said: "A post mortem examination has been carried out and, while the death is not being treated as suspicious, further enquiries are being conducted in relation to the circumstances surrounding the death."
