Multimillion-pound Ebrington projects expected to open in 2023 and 2024

Two projects which are pivotal to the development of Ebrington are in motion with hopes that they will open to the public in the coming years.

At present conservation work is ongoing at buildings which will house a £15m 4-star hotel.

Ebrington Leisure Holdings received planning permission to develop buildings 63, 67, 68, 69 and 79 into a 4-star, 152 bed resort hotel with spa and leisure facilities in 2018.

Construction was expected to start last summer, however, that was delayed due to both the health and economic implications of Covid 19.

According to The Executive Office, it will now begin ‘towards the end of the summer’.

With works programmed to run for around 19 months, the expectation is that the hotel will open in Spring 2023.

Concurrently, a long-discussed Derry North Atlantic (DNA) maritime (buildings below) and archive museum has inched closer with 'planning renewal' expected to be granted in the coming months.

A council spokesperson confirmed that approval was granted for the DNA Maritime Museum by Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Planning in December 2017.

That approval expired in February 2021 - 5 years from the grant of outline planning permission for the Ebrington site.

Council submitted a renewal application in February 2021 which will provide another two years' reserved matters approval.

"It is anticipated that the planning renewal will be granted in July/August 2021," a council spokesperson added.

It would be located at buildings 45, 46 and 49 which are all listed buildings.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said it’s hoped that the council museum will open in 2024.

Both developments sit at the heart of Ebrington overlooking the square – where concerts have been held in the past.

In terms of overall progress at the site, Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin recently asked the First and Deputy First Ministers to detail buildings that are currently unused at Ebrington.

In response, they said 10 Ebrington buildings are occupied and operational while 15 buildings are vacant ‘pending completion of legal processes/due diligence and/or fit-out tenant works’.

Photo: Statue sitting in front of the proposed museum, remembering those who lost their lives in the Battle of the Atlantic.