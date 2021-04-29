Man accused of harassing loyalist activist Jamie Bryson pleads guilty to offences committed in Derry

A man who is under threat from paramilitaries and accused of harassing loyalist activist, Jamie Bryson, has pleaded guilty to offences committed in Derry.

Robert Beck, 58, whose address was given as Lawrence Hill in Derry, is charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster, and possession of a ‘locking knife’ on March 9, 2021.

He is further charged with failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark on the same date.

The defendant previously resided at Station B&B on the Northland Road but that accommodation was withdrawn by the owner last month.

Derry Magistrate’s Court was previously told that Beck’s substantive cases are linked to Newtownards and North Down.

At that court sitting, a legal representative also said that the defendant was charged with harassing prominent loyalist activist, Jamie Bryson, on January 8 of this year.

At today's hearing a defence barrister said his client has ‘fallen foul of paramilitary groups’ in North Down which is the only reason he ended up in Derry.

Beck was involved in a ‘high-profile interaction with a number of people’ whom, the barrister said, he did not want to name in court.

The defendant’s original cases will be dealt with on May 19.

Defence counsel said Beck had given him the authority to plead guilty to the matters from March 9.

The case was adjourned to a court sitting on May 20 for the matters to be disposed of.