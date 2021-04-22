Derry man jailed over threat to kill ex-partner’s daughter

A man with a ‘poor’ criminal record who threatened to kill his ex-partner’s daughter has been given a prison sentence and banned from entering part of Creggan.

Jason Curry, 43, of Mount Street in the city, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police officers, threats to kill, resisting police and improper use of communications to cause anxiety on February 3, 2021.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said, at 8pm on that date in question police were tasked to Cromore Gardens in the Creggan area following a report of threats to kill.

The court heard that Curry was in a relationship with the injured party’s mother for around 10 years.

The public prosecutor explained that the defendant called from a private number saying he was on his way to their address in a taxi.

Curry was told that an application had been made for a restraining order and he wasn’t welcome.

Another call was answered by his ex-partner’s daughter during which threats were made.

A PPS representative said Curry threatened to ‘beat her around the street and kill her’.

When arrested the 43-year-old assaulted police officers by pushing them.

He denied all offences during police interview, according to the PPS.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty accepted that his client has a ‘poor record’ and described it as ‘somewhat unusual’ given that Curry had no record, other than motoring offences, until he was ‘well in his 30s’.

He added that the defendant has ‘significant alcohol issues’ and is seeking referral to Woodlea House.

Mr Doherty said his client realises that his relationship with the woman has to come to an end.

Defence counsel acknowledged that ‘understandably’ the injured party doesn’t approve of her mother’s relationship with Curry.

Police officers sustained no injuries, Mr Doherty said, but his client ‘emerged with significant bruising to his face and torso’.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers described as ‘despicable’ the set of offences.

Curry was sentenced to five months in prison and must abide by a two-year restraining order in respect of the injured party and her mother which forbids him from entering Cromore Gardens.