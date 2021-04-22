Derry councillor accuses Sinn Féin of ‘leading Creggan community by the nose’

An Independent councillor has accused Sinn Féin of excluding a section of the Creggan community from a meeting about ‘improvements’ in the area.

Representative for the Moor area, Gary Donnelly said a meeting took place between some Bogside and Creggan community groups, and government officials to discuss a development strategy and planned improvements for the Creggan area.

Cllr Donnelly questioned why all residents weren’t represented, he said: “'Is the community being led by the nose again?

“This meeting was not inclusive of all of the political representation for the area, at local council, nor fully representative of local residents or socio-economic interests.

“The meeting, which attempted to pass itself off as a comprehensively representative of the area, was convened by Sinn Fein, a minority stakeholder in the area, speaking on ‘behalf of Creggan’.

“Are we now to assume that any potential dividends arising from the outworkings of this meeting, in the form of social and community funding and ‘development programmes’, will be distributed by the Stormont executive to friends of Sinn Fein, as has been the case in the past without appropriate and inclusive consultation from local residents or independent scrutiny of public monies?

“Clearly the tail is wagging the dog again.”

In response, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “It’s the job of elected representatives to work on behalf of everyone in Creggan and across the city.

“Sinn Féin regularly hold meetings with government departments and the Creggan Community Forum, which includes all local community groups and schools, to discuss issues affecting the area and how we can improve the lives of the people who live here.”