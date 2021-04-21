Derry trade unionists invite public to week-long programme of events ahead of International Worker's Day

Contact
A flag which appeared in Derry on International Worker's Day last year.
Trade Unionists will hold a programme of events throughout next week in the lead-up to International Worker's Day on May 1.
Chair of Derry Trades Union Council, Niall McCarroll, says: "In solidarity with each other and in our hearts we continue to shape the people’s declaration.
"Styling our thoughts and actions in a way in which we begin to awaken a new mood, one which delivers equality, justice, tranquillity and spiritual peace.
"Always driving capitalism and imperialism to the periphery, to the edges of nowhere."
He adds: "Derry Trades Union Council through our week long programme of events during Workers Rights and Social Justice Week 2021 strive to change attitudes, shape thoughts and actions.
"Continuing to build the foundations on which we no longer accept the things in life which produce inequality and division - with riches and the access to opportunity a restricted area.
"Covid-19 has shone a light on the need for a long overdue reckoning between authority and humanity.
"Its time for capitalist administrations to be illuminated by declarations which expose establishment politics and the laws of the land as collectively favouring the establishment and the hierarchy for which they work."
Readers can click the link to view the week long programme of events: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vTAQGgYFtfG9ljSaXveDF2JXaZr8tHriqP8D3CgdVTIObsdv8jaKD82VhYfwTRfF-1o75brKMRRxBGf/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&fbclid=IwAR1D5xvi8AZxZoz64VRFJVDn8suYc5R2yFSA93F48xWwq50IRjDBL8To4Zc&slide=id.gd279f3a69e_0_1263
