Son of visionary Foyle Hospice founder launches fundraiser to honour his father's memory

Foyle Hospice founder Doctor Tom McGinley pictured with his son Ciaran
The son of visionary local doctor, Tom McGinley, has asked people to support a fundraiser in aid of his father's 'beloved' Foyle Hospice.
In a social media appeal, Ciaran McGinley said: "I have decided to organise a virtual challenge in memory of my Dad Dr Tom and I am looking for as many of you as possible to help. Walkers, runners, cyclists etc this the challenge for you.
"I will be raising money for Dad’s beloved Foyle Hospice and will be pushing hard to reach my £10,000 target before Monday 21st June - the 30th anniversary of the opening of Foyle Hospice In Patient Unit.
"All I ask is that you will commit to raising money also - every penny counts. Each participant will receive a very special commemorative medal to mark the occasion.
"So if you would like to take part just post in the comment below or drop me a PM. Thanks in advance folks. Please share this post with all your friends."
The concept of a Hospice for the North West of Ireland was triggered by local GP Dr Tom McGinley when visiting an 18 year old man dying of terminal cancer.
Dr Tom felt, not only his own inadequacy, but also that of the Health Service in general at being unable to provide the necessary care for this young man.
This failure became a personal challenge which subsequently became the vision of a Hospice for the area. A small steering committee was set up in early 1984 and intense fundraising started in earnest.
