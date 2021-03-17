Covid restrictions eased as vaccine rollout continues

The NI Executive has agreed to ease a number of lockdown restrictions as Covid cases remain low in Derry and across the country.

The Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard was not updated yesterday but on March 16 there were 13 new cases reported locally and a total of 79 over the past seven days.

Currently, there are 27 Covid inpatients at Altnagelvin Hospital, five of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit.

This week, the Executive agreed to gradual changes which will come into effect before the next formal review date on April 15.

In relation to schools, the Executive decided that all Primary 4 to Primary 7 pupils will return from Monday, March 22.

That decision was criticised by some trade unions who said that teachers, parents and pupils should have been given more notice.

Year 8-11 pupils will return to the classroom after the Easter holiday on April 12, subject to a review of the public health situation at the end of March.

From April 1, the regulations will allow 10 people from two households to take part in outdoor sporting activities such as golf and tennis.

Up to six people, including children, from two households may meet outdoors in a garden, and garden centres and plant nurseries can operate a contactless click and collect service.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been Covid-related 134 deaths in Derry City and Strabane.

In 2021 there have been 38 Covid deaths in the local council area.

Of those, 21 were over 80 years of age, 15 aged 60-79 and two people aged 40-59.

Since the beginning of March, 35 people have been admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital with a Covid diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the NI Vaccination Programme is continuing at pace with the announcement that anyone aged 50 or over can get a Covid-19 vaccination at a Trust vaccination centre.