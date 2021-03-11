New book by Derry actress Roma Downey is already making waves in the US

A new book by Derry's Hollywood actress and film star, Roma Downey, has made the New York times best seller list.

In 'Box of Butterlies,' Roma, best known as the angel on the television show Touched by an Angel, shares stories from her life, alongside quotes, poems, scripture and artwork that she believes will uplift the reader as they have her.

Flled with encouragement and hope, each chapter of the full-colour book covers topics such as courage, strength, gratitude, love, and kindness.

Ever since she was a little girl, the former Thornhill College pupil says she has seen butterflies as a reminder of God’s presence.

They have appeared to her in moments when she needed encouragement and reminded her she is not alone.

She said that reminiscent of the message of 'Touched by an Angel,' the book’s central theme is that there is a God.

“He loves you, and that even in your most difficult moments, He is by your side. That though you may feel alone, you are never truly alone.

“The subtle butterfly theme reminds us that the wonder of God’s love and kindness is sometimes reflected in the gentle whispers of his creation and that we all have the power to transform from simple caterpillars into exquisite butterflies.”

The Foyle Hospice, of which Roma is patron, has signed copies of book for sale at a price of just £5. The normal retail price is £15.

The hospice said the book would make a great present for Mother's Day. Copies of the signed book can be ordered through the Foyle Hospice website.

