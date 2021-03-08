Court told defendant rang police and admitted importing heroin from Dublin

A Derry man facing numerous charges related to drugs supply who allegedly told police he imported heroin from Dublin has been granted bail.

The defendant was previously granted anonymity because of a paramilitary threat against those charged with drug-related offences in the city.

His charges include possession of Class B and C drugs, importing Class A drug heroin and being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs.

Alleged offences date from April – November, 2020, according to his charge sheets.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said the defendant has pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

Police objected to bail due to the risk of reoffending and said he has a relevant record in relation to drugs supply.

The court was told the defendant has no regard for court orders.

A police officer said the accused has been involved in the supply of drugs and is also addicted to drugs.

The bulk of offences date back to June when the defendant’s nephew was arrested, she said.

A police officer said the defendant then contacted a police switchboard and requested to speak to the investigating officer.

While on the phone, she said, the accused said he was the ‘right hand man’ and had travelled to Dublin where he obtained half bars and ounces of heroin.

That conversation has been captured as evidence.

Later the same month police seized Xanax from the defendant.

When granted bail and prohibited from having a mobile phone he was found with a device and admitted to being a ‘middle man’ who was ‘selling all types of drugs to addicts’, the court was told.

A police officer said that at a later date he was found with pregabalin, diazepam and a wrap of heroin at which time he said, ‘I forgot I had gear on me’.

In October of last year he was granted High Court bail then found in possession of Class C drugs.

He was granted bail again but returned to court in November after it was found that he had not been complying with a court order to attend Woodlea House.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty said his client has been in custody for approximately three and a half months.

He said an enhanced combination order was recently imposed for a separate case at Crown Court and the judge was aware of drugs supply cases moving through the courts.

Defence counsel said there’s ‘no doubt’ he’s an addict and he has ‘come close to losing his life’ due to accidental overdoses.

“He comes from a family with addiction issues,” he added. “His father lost his life due to alcohol issues.

“His brother died from a drug related overdose in 2019.

“The mother of his children died of a drugs overdose in 2020 and he couldn’t attend the funeral because he was incarcerated.”

The court heard that the death of the woman last year ‘brought into sharp focus’ his responsibility for the children.

The defendant’s daughter is being looked after by his mother and his son is in the care of the Western Trust.

He is now enrolled on a Subutex programme to treat his opioid addiction and Mr Doherty asked for him to be released to attend Woodlea House.

Deputy District Judge McStay said the defendant’s record is ‘extremely poor’ and the Crown Court Recorder would have considered all matters when imposing a probation order.

The judge was satisfied that support mechanisms are in place and there is pressure on the defendant in terms of the need to have contact with his children.

Bail was granted with strict conditions including a curfew of 10pm-7am, an electronic tag, a ban on alcohol and drugs, and he was ordered to attend with his GP within 72 hours of release.

He must also attend a Subutex programme and Woodlea House for treatment.